A federal judge has refused to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Lancaster city by the mother of a Lancaster man shot by a city police officer three years ago.

However, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl ruled in favor of the city in one instance, finding that the officer who shot Ricardo Muñoz was entitled to immunity from a claim of excessive use of deadly force.

Officer Karson Arnold shot Ricardo Muñoz, 27, outside his Laurel Street home on Sept. 13, 2020, after Muñoz charged at him with a knife. Police were responding to a domestic disturbance call from his sister.

Muñoz’s mother, Miguelina Peña, claims in her suit that the family just wanted help getting her son to the hospital during one of his schizophrenia-related episodes.

In his Sept. 7 ruling, Schmehl allowed other claims to go forward, including that police knew about Muñoz’s mental illness and should have responded more thoughtfully, that Arnold should have waited for backup or used de-escalation techniques and that police failed to adequately train officers on how to handle such situations. He said those claims involve issues that a jury should decide.

“I’m somewhat disappointed, but not surprised that we got some of the case dismissed but not all of it, and we’ll just try to get it dismissed at summary judgment or trial,” city defense attorney David MacMain said Wednesday.

