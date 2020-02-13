The federal government wants to seize and condemn more than 36,000 pounds of meat and poultry products from a Lancaster County farm that's been at odds with the government over inspections.

Miller’s Organic Farm in Upper Leacock Township describes itself as a private club selling only to members. It had claimed that because it's a members-only club, it was exempt from federal regulations.

But in November, after the U.S. Department of Justice sued Miller's on grounds that its products weren't federally inspected and therefore, were potentially unsafe, Judge Edward G. Smith ruled such associations must follow the law and allow inspections.

Smith also gave owner Amos Miller two months to sell his existing supply of meat and poultry to members.

On January 22, however, a federal inspector visited the farm and found 34,062 pounds of meat and poultry, according to federal court filings seeking to seize the meat and poultry. Miller said he had sold them on January 18 to Anke Meyn, who operates Pastured Farm Food Club of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and showed the inspector a hand-written invoice, but refused to provide a bill of sale, the filing said.

Meyn also runs Miller's website, the government said in its filing.

Inspectors contend that even if Miller had actually sold meat and poultry to Pastured Farm before the two-month deadline, it wasn't sold to individual consumers as required by law, the document said.

Also, while inspectors were at the farm on January 22, they saw two beef carcass halves labeled "pet food" even though Miller's isn't authorized to make pet food, the government said. Later that same day, "pet food" tags were placed on five other halves of beef that hadn't been there earlier, the documents said.

"In other words, someone added those tags during my visit to Miller's on that date," the inspector wrote in court documents. Those carcasses were also seized.

Messages left for Miller and an attorney representing him weren't immediately returned Thursday.

For now, the meat is being held at the farm.

Shortly after Smith's November ruling, Miller said he wanted to get a custom exemption so the operation could be inspected once a year instead of having an inspector present for each butchering day. The cost of having an inspector present for each butchering day, he estimated, could cost $50,000 to $100,000 a year and could put him out of businesses.

The government said Miller doesn't have an exemption and must follow federal guidelines.

In late 2015, the Food and Drug Administration identified Listeria in samples of Miller’s raw milk, found it to be genetically similar to the bacteria in two people "who developed listeriosis (with one dying) after consuming raw milk" — and named Miller’s as the likely source of those infections.

The agency sought to assess whether the bacteria might be contaminating Miller’s meat and poultry products, the justice department said in a news release announcing its lawsuit against Miller's last April, but Miller "erroneously contended that, as a self-organized private membership association, Miller’s is beyond the reach of federal food safety regulation."