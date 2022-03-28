A federal appeals court denied the latest attempt by a former Lancaster County man to challenge his murder convictions for killing his pregnant girlfriend in 2011.

Matthew S. Becker, 32, is serving a life sentence, plus 20-40 years, for the Aug. 12, 2011, killings of Allison Walsh, 21, and her unborn child at their Rapho Township home. Walsh was seven months pregnant.

Becker claimed he accidentally shot Walsh in the head with a handgun he bought the day of killing. A jury deadlocked on whether he should have gotten the death penalty, which had the result of putting him behind bars for life.

In his latest challenge, Becker wanted the Third Circuit Court of Appeals to allow him to appeal an August 2020 U.S. District Court ruling denying him an appeal.

Becker argued the same issues to the Third Circuit that he had in previous challenges: that his Fifth Amendment right to due process was violated and therefore, his statement to police about the shooting should not have been into evidence at trial.

Becker was interviewed immediately after the shooting and then six days later. Both times, he was advised of his right to remain silent and to have an attorney present — commonly known as Miranda rights.

His attorneys argued Becker invoked his right to remain silent on two occasions in the five-hour second interview. And they argued the length of the interview amounted to being in custody.

The first time Becker’s attorneys said he invoked his right to remain silent was when he told investigators who were questioning him about his handling of the gun and its safety features, “I don’t know. I have nothing more to say ...”

The second was when Becker said, “OK. I’m done now” in response to questions about his history of abuse toward women.

The District Court had deferred to the trial judge’s findings that Becker didn’t unambiguously invoke his right to remain silent and that he was not in custody during the interview because he was in an unlocked room and free to leave.

In its March 21 opinion dismissing Becker’s appeal, the Third Circuit said federal courts are required to defer to a trial judge’s findings unless the findings are “objectively unreasonable.”