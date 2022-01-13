A federal appeals court ruling issued Tuesday allows the parents of a murdered Millersville University student to pursue their wrongful death lawsuit against the university.

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals said in its opinion that a lower court judge was wrong to grant Millersville’s request for a dismissal on grounds that it didn’t have notice that it could be liable under federal law for actions carried out by a non-student.

The January 2017 lawsuit by John and Jeannette Hall claimed Millersville could have prevented the murder of their daughter, Karlie Hall, had officials taken action after previous incidents of violence by her boyfriend.

“This is a hugely important victory not just for Karlie and her family, but for survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual violence across the United States,” Stew Ryan, an attorney for the family, said Wednesday. “What the court did here was enforce Title IX as it is written, which is to say, schools have an obligation to protect their students when they know acts of abuse are occurring.”

Janet Kacskos, Millersville’s director of communication, wrote in an email, “Millersville University continues to mourn the loss of Ms. Hall, and our deepest sympathies remain with her family and loved ones. At this time, we are thoroughly reviewing the Third Circuit’s opinion and consulting with our attorneys on this matter.”

According to Ryan, Millersville could appeal or allow the case to proceed in the U.S. Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Case background

Gregorio Orrostieta, 26, strangled and beat Hall, a freshman, in her Bard Hall dorm room on Feb. 8, 2015. He is serving 20-40 years in prison — the maximum — for third-degree murder. A jury convicted him in May 2016. The couple were from Chester County and dated since high school.

According to the Halls’ suit, Millersville’s policy requiring Hall to live on campus created a “special environment” and the school “undertook a legal and constitutional responsibility” to protect student-residents “from dangers that were known or should have been known.”

The suit outlined instances where school officials were made aware of Orrostieta’s behavior.

On Oct. 5, 2014, university police escorted Orrostieta, who was not a student at the school, away from Bard Hall after a fight with Hall. A resident assistant intervened and called police during the altercation.

But police didn't interview Hall, conduct an investigation or report the incident to Hall's parents, according to the suit. A fractured orbital bone to Hall's face in January 2015 was not investigated either, according to the suit.

Following the latter incident, Jeannette Hall contacted university police and asked if they kept files of prior assaults. While they confirmed they did, there were no files on record pertaining to Hall and Orrostieta. An officer was directed to make a report of the October 2014 escort incident four days after Hall’s murder.

On the night of the murder, the suit claimed scuffling noises and cries of help from Hall's room were reported to the resident assistant, who knocked on the door and left when she did not get a response.

“Some of the facts of what was reported and what didn’t happen thereafter are some of the most outrageous things I've ever seen,” Ryan said.

The mother of Hall’s roommate also made multiple reports to the school to no avail, Ryan said.

The appeals court wrote, “Certainly, Millersville’s inaction in response to these reports raises a genuine issue of fact best left for a jury.”

Appeals court findings

The appeals court also found federal Judge Edward G. Smith erred in focusing on a section of Title IX guidance materials published by the Office for Civil Rights in his determination that Millersville wasn’t responsible for a student guest’s conduct.

The section gave as examples people who were not students or employees but were covered under Title IX liability, such as visiting speakers or a visiting team’s athletes. The appeals court said those were “illustrative examples, not an exhaustive list of all third parties whose harassment creates liability.”

The Halls’ suit also named Acacia fraternity and members as defendants. They were accused of providing Orrostieta and Hall with alcohol at a party the night of the murder. The claims against the fraternity have been resolved, but Ryan said he couldn’t comment.