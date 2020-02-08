Tonight's full moon, the full snow moon, is the first of 2020's four supermoons.

Well, sort of.

The moon is just one day short of perigree, or, being at its closest to Earth, according to Space.com.

Supermoons happen when a full moon is at its closest point to the Earth, which makes it appear bigger and brighter in the night sky, according to astronomy site EarthSky.com.

Tonight's supermoon will appear larger than the typical full moon, however, according to Space.com.

February's full moon is called the full snow moon, named by Native Americans in honor of February's oft-heavy snow, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Some other names for February's full moon include the "Shoulder to Shoulder Around the Fire Moon," "No Snow in the Trails Moon" and the "Bone Moon" by respective nations, says the Old Farmer's Almanac.

There will be 11 other full moons to happen this year; 2020 will see a blue moon, which is a second blue moon in a given month.

Conditions for Lancaster County

The full snow moon will be at its brightest at 2:33 a.m., though to a casual viewer it will look relatively similar for the entire night.

Conditions in Lancaster County, as of Friday afternoon, are forecast to be mostly cloudy, according to AccuWeather. Viewers may be able to see it in bits and pieces, however.

For past astronomical coverage