On January 3, somewhere around Quarryville, leaders of “patriotic groups” gathered to plan for then-president Donald Trump’s rally in Washington, D.C., three days later, according to an affidavit filed as part of a federal criminal complaint in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

“This will be the day we get our comms on point with multiple other patriot groups, share rally points etc. This one is important and I believe this is our last chance to organize before the show. This meeting will be for leaders only,” James Brenehy wrote to Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, inviting him to the meeting.

According to the complaint, the Oath Keepers “are a large but loosely organized collection of

individuals, some of whom are associated with militias. Some members of the Oath Keepers believe that the federal government has been coopted by a cabal of elites actively trying to strip American citizens of their rights.”

Though Oath Keepers accept anyone as members, they focus on recruiting current and former military, law enforcement and first-responders, the complaint said. The group’s website said its membership is nonpartisan and consists of people who pledge to fulfill their oath to “defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

Brenehy, an Oath Keeper from New Jersey, was indicted Tuesday by the FBI on a charge of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol.

That Quarryville was the meeting location was disclosed in the criminal complaint charging Breheny. The complaint did not say where exactly the meeting was held, only that the meeting was in a building that had been rented.

An FBI spokeswoman declined to identify the location Friday.

Clark Bearinger, Quarryville’s police chief, said on Friday he had no idea where the meeting took place, either. Federal investigators contacted him after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack as part of their investigations, he said, adding he was unable to talk more about that.

Still, he said, he’d like to know who was at the meeting.

The Pennsylvania State Police, which covers the area outside of Quarryville, did not immediately respond to a message left Friday afternoon.

The criminal complaint does not say who attended the meeting, or if Rhodes attended.

An email sent Friday to the Oath Keeper’s Lancaster chapter was not immediately returned.

Quarryville is near Drumore Township, where state House Speaker Bryan Cutler lives. On December 30, more than 100 people protested outside Cutler’s district office in the Buck and, later, outside his home, baselessly claiming election fraud robbed former President Donald Trump of victory in Pennsylvania urging him to overturn Pennsylvania’s election results. Many of those protesters returned on January 3 to again call on Cutler to invoke what they said was the Legislature’s prerogative to strip President-elect Joe Biden of the state’s electors and certify Trump as the winner.

Protest organizer Frank Scavo, of Lackawanna County, was charged in March by the federal government with illegally entering the Capitol on January 6.

Michael Straub, Cutler’s spokesman, said Cutler didn’t know about the Quarryville meeting until a reporter called to ask about it. Straub said Cutler was surprised to hear of such a gathering.

The Southern End Community Center did not rent out its building on Jan. 3, said a man who answered the phone Friday. Messages left Friday afternoon with the Solanco Fair Association, which also rents buildings, were not immediately returned.

Lancaster Countians at the Capitol

One person from Lancaster County is among the more than 400 people charged in the Capitol riots and the FBI is looking for a man LNP has identified through social media.

The government, which expects to charge at least 100 more people, has said in court filings that the investigation will likely be one of the largest in American history.

Michael Lopatic, of Manheim Township, has been charged with repeatedly punching one police officer in the head outside the Capitol. He has been released on bail pending trial after spending nearly three months in federal detention.

The FBI is also seeking the identity of a man whose photo is posted on its Capitol violence page. LNP identified him as Samuel Lazar, of Ephrata, in an April 10 story.

Video shows him pepper-spraying police and trying to pull down a metal bike rack used by police as a barrier outside the Capitol. He was also seen May 15 at a fundraiser for state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Adams County Republican who is considering a run for governor next year. The event Lazar attended, in Mechanicsburg, featured a speech by Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and personal attorney for former President Trump.