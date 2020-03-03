A Reading man that shot at FBI agents on Monday was arrested Tuesday morning in Leola, according to the FBI Philadelphia.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, they said Rafael Vega-Rodriguez, 37, was arrested overnight.

According to the FBI, Vega-Rodriguez shot at FBI agents in the 300 block of Greenwich Street in Reading. No agents were injured, the FBI said.

A reward of $10,000 was offered by the FBI for information leading to his arrest and conviction, the FBI said.

He was considered armed and dangerous, according to the FBI.

#ICYMI, Rafael Vega-Rodriguez is in custody following his arrest overnight in Leola, Pa. The FBI would like to express our utmost appreciation to everyone involved in the response to the shooting in #ReadingPa late Sun night & the search for, & apprehension of, Vega-Rodriguez. — FBI Philadelphia (@FBIPhiladelphia) March 3, 2020

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County crime news: