Rafael Vega-Rodriguez, 37, of Reading, was arrested in Lancaster County early Tuesday morning, according to the FBI. 

A Reading man that shot at FBI agents on Monday was arrested Tuesday morning in Leola, according to the FBI Philadelphia. 

In a tweet Tuesday morning, they said Rafael Vega-Rodriguez, 37, was arrested overnight. 

According to the FBI, Vega-Rodriguez shot at FBI agents in the 300 block of Greenwich Street in Reading. No agents were injured, the FBI said. 

A reward of $10,000 was offered by the FBI for information leading to his arrest and conviction, the FBI said. 

He was considered armed and dangerous, according to the FBI. 

