A Reading man that shot at FBI agents on Monday was arrested Tuesday morning in Leola, according to the FBI Philadelphia.
In a tweet Tuesday morning, they said Rafael Vega-Rodriguez, 37, was arrested overnight.
According to the FBI, Vega-Rodriguez shot at FBI agents in the 300 block of Greenwich Street in Reading. No agents were injured, the FBI said.
A reward of $10,000 was offered by the FBI for information leading to his arrest and conviction, the FBI said.
He was considered armed and dangerous, according to the FBI.
#ICYMI, Rafael Vega-Rodriguez is in custody following his arrest overnight in Leola, Pa. The FBI would like to express our utmost appreciation to everyone involved in the response to the shooting in #ReadingPa late Sun night & the search for, & apprehension of, Vega-Rodriguez.— FBI Philadelphia (@FBIPhiladelphia) March 3, 2020