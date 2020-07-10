The FBI is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information about Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman who was last seen nearly four weeks ago.

The East Lampeter Township police and the FBI are still asking for the public's help in locating her, police said.

The reward is for information leading to Stoltzfoos' recovery and the identification, arrest, and conviction of the subject or subjects responsible, police said.

Missing person signs have been posted throughout Lancaster, York and Delaware counties, along with billboards.

Stoltzfoos lives on Beechdale Road in Upper Leacock Township.

She was last seen shortly after noon walking home from church on a farm in the area of Stumptown Road near Bird-in-Hand, police said.

Police said she was wearing a tan dress and a white apron. She's white, about 5-foot-10 and weighs 125 pounds.

East Lampeter Police initially said that there were no immediate signs of foul play, but they have not ruled it out.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or circumstances regarding her disappearance is asked to call the East Lampeter police at 717-291-4676 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Tips can also be submitted on Crimewatch or at tips.fbi.gov.