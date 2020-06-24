The FBI has joined East Lampeter Township police as the search for a missing 18-year-old woman enters day 3, according to LNP | LancasterOnline media partner abc27.

Linda Stoltzfoos, of East Lampeter Township, was last seen in Bird-in-Hand wearing a tan dress, white apron and a white cape on Sunday after church, according to East Lampeter Township police.

Crews continued to search Wednesday morning, this time staging a few miles away from Hand-in-Hand Fire Company in Upper Leacock Township, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communication.

East Lampeter police told abc27's Andrew Forgotch that the FBI has more tools to help find missing persons, Forgotch said in his tweet.

Per @eastlampeterpd the FBI has joined the search for Linda Stoltzfoos. Police say FBI has more tools to find missing people. @eastlampeterpd still considers the case of the missing Amish girl a missing persons case. — Andrew Forgotch (@AndrewABC27) June 24, 2020

Hundreds of people have volunteered to help in the search, Lt. Rob Eachus said on Tuesday at the Hand-in-Hand Fire Company.

On Monday, Eachus estimated between 250 to 300 people showed up to help look, using a variety of tools like drones, horses, ATVs and regular foot patrols.

On Tuesday at noon, more than 100 volunteers had turned out.

According to the incident list on Lancaster County-Wide Communications, today's search detail began around 8 a.m.

A call to East Lampeter Township police public information officer Lt. Matthew Hess was not immediately returned.

This story will be updated.