Bird-in-Hand Fire Station

Bird-in-Hand Fire Station.

 Ty Lohr

The FBI has joined East Lampeter Township police as the search for a missing 18-year-old woman enters day 3, according to LNP | LancasterOnline media partner abc27. 

Linda Stoltzfoos, of East Lampeter Township, was last seen in Bird-in-Hand wearing a tan dress, white apron and a white cape on Sunday after church, according to East Lampeter Township police.

Crews continued to search Wednesday morning, this time staging a few miles away from Hand-in-Hand Fire Company in Upper Leacock Township, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communication. 

East Lampeter police told abc27's Andrew Forgotch that the FBI has more tools to help find missing persons, Forgotch said in his tweet. 

Hundreds of people have volunteered to help in the search, Lt. Rob Eachus said on Tuesday at the Hand-in-Hand Fire Company. 

On Monday, Eachus estimated between 250 to 300 people showed up to help look, using a variety of tools like drones, horses, ATVs and regular foot patrols. 

On Tuesday at noon, more than 100 volunteers had turned out. 

According to the incident list on Lancaster County-Wide Communications, today's search detail began around 8 a.m. 

A call to East Lampeter Township police public information officer Lt. Matthew Hess was not immediately returned. 

This story will be updated. 