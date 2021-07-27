An Ephrata man who had been wanted by the FBI in connection with the Jan. 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol was arrested at his apartment Monday on assault- and obstruction-related charges.

LNP | LancasterOnline first identified the man, Samuel Lazar, 35, in April based on comparing his social media posts with widely disseminated video and photos of the violent events that day, which followed a speech by then-President Donald Trump to thousands of his supporters in which he urged them to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory.

Lazar can be seen on video pepper-spraying police and encouraging violence near the Capitol in one of the videos.

After an initial court appearance Tuesday, Lazar will remain in federal custody in Pennsylvania until he can be taken to Washington, where his case will be prosecuted.

Lazar was dubbed #FacepaintBlowhard -- for his camouflage-painted face -- and #FBI275 -- for the number the FBI assigned to a photo of him as part of its appeal to the public for help identifying alleged Jan. 6 attackers -- on a Twitter account called #SeditionHunters.

Lazar had previously refused to talk with an LNP reporter. Facebook messages left with Lazar’s apparent girlfriend, his brother and mother were not returned Tuesday.

According to federal charging documents, a woman who said she has known Lazar for about 28 years told the FBI on March 2 that she saw pictures of Lazar in tactical gear at the Capitol on his Facebook page. Later in March, the FBI first posted a photo of Lazar taken on Jan. 6 and asked the public for help identifying him. On Tuesday, the agency declined to say why it began soliciting the public’s help given the tip received early in the month.

The documents make mention of Lazar’s tactical clothing and gear -- including protective goggles -- that he is seen wearing in a post he made to Facebook on Jan. 5 and in photos taken by himself and others on Jan. 6. A patch on his vest bears words from Psalm 144: “Blessed be the LORD, my rock, who trains my hands for war, and my fingers for battle.”

The documents also quote a video taken around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 in which Lazar recounted his actions at the Capitol.

He said police sprayed rioters with tear gas, “and we maced them right the (expletive) back. … They attacked the people, we have the right to defend ourselves. (Expletive) the tyrants. There’s a time for peace, and then there’s a time for war,” as he pointed to the Psalm patch.

In the same video, he can be heard telling someone: “I was right at the front, on the tip of the spear, brother. That’s where you gotta be.”

Other local Capitol cases

More than 530 people have been arrested in the Capitol attacks, and to date Pennsylvania is home to the third largest number of them.

The government has said in court filings that the Jan. 6 investigation will likely be one of the largest in American history.

Michael Lopatic, of Manheim Township, was arrested in February and charged with repeatedly punching one police officer in the head outside the Capitol. In late April, he was released on bail pending trial, which has not yet been scheduled.

Two other county residents, Tara Coleman, of Strasburg, and Dakoda Westfall, a 2016 Solanco High School graduate, are charged with violating a curfew issued Jan. 6 by the city’s mayor.

It appears that Westfall paid $25 in February to settle his charge. Coleman, who is accused of entering the Capitol, is scheduled for trial Sept. 13.

One man who attended protests outside Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler’s Quarryville office and Peach Bottom home on Dec. 30 has yet to be identified. He is referred to as “#GreenGramps” and “#FBI54” by online researchers seeking to put names to the faces of individuals sought by the FBI for their actions on Jan. 6.