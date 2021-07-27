An Ephrata man who had been wanted by the FBI in connection with the Jan. 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol was arrested at his home Monday on assault- and obstruction-related charges.

LNP | LancasterOnline first identified the man, Samuel Lazar, 35, in April based on comparing his social media posts with widely disseminated video and photos of the violent events that day, which followed a speech by then-President Donald Trump to thousands of his supporters in which he urged them to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.

Lazar can be seen on video pepper-spraying police and encouraging violence near the Capitol.

Lazar was scheduled for an initial court appearance in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon. He had previously refused to talk with an LNP reporter.

Lazar has been dubbed #FacepaintBlowhard - for his camouflage painted face - and #FBI275 - for his FBI’s “most wanted” photo number on a Twitter account called #SeditionHunters.