Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional information from the affidavit.

A man who took part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was arrested in Denver on Saturday, according to the FBI.

Zachary Jordan Alam, 29, whose hometown was not listed by the Department of Justice, was charged with assault on a federal officer with a dangerous or deadly weapon, destruction of government property, obstruction of an official proceeding, unlawful entry on a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint.

Alam was seen on surveillance footage entering the Capitol at about 2:17 p.m. on Jan. 6, not long after the building was initially breached by pro-Trump rioters, wearing a black and tan fur-lined hat and a backpack, the FBI says. Alam “appeared agitated” as he and other rioters forced their way past Capitol Police inside the Main Door Hall, where he got close to an officer’s face.

Surveillance footage shows a “large, aggressive crowd” that included Alam attempting to break down a door to the Speaker’s Lobby that was barricaded with chairs, leading to a hallway that connects to the House of Representatives chambers, according to the criminal complaint. Alam was seen punching the glass panels to the door immediately behind the three officers that were guarding it, causing the glass to splinter.

Alam pushed his body against one of the officers guarding the Speaker’s Lobby door as the crowd began shouting obscenities at police, the FBI says. Alam then began kicking the glass panels to the door before hitting the door with a helmet, shattering the window.

A 35-year-old woman, Ashli Babbitt, was later shot by police while attempting to climb through the same broken window, the FBI says.

The FBI began reaching out to the public for help in identifying Alam on Jan. 12, according to the criminal complaint. Two days later, an anonymous tip to the FBI National Threat Operation Center identified Alam, providing investigators a description of a tattoo on Alam’s arm that read “$250k in 2020” that matched images seen during the insurrection, among other identifiers.

The tipster later told investigators that Alam had called them using a different phone number and said “that he was sorry for what he had done at the U.S. Capitol but he was not going to turn himself into authorities because he did not want to go to jail again,” according to the criminal complaint.

Alam had been contacting relatives for a place to hide from the FBI, according to the criminal complaint.