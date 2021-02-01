Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional information.

A man who took part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was arrested in Denver on Saturday, according to the FBI.

Zachary Jordan Alam, 29, whose hometown was not listed by the Department of Justice, was charged with assault on a federal officer with a dangerous or deadly weapon, destruction of government property, obstruction of an official proceeding, unlawful entry on a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint.

Alam was arrested at a motel in the 2400 block of Reading Road, the FBI said on Tuesday.

The only motel in the area is the Penn Amish Motel. When contacted Tuesday morning, a manager declined to comment on the matter.

A tip was called in by someone claiming to be a family member and provided details, like Alam's age, phone number, email address and "other identifying information," an FBI agent outlined in the affidavit of probable cause (seen at the bottom of this article).

According to ABC27's Andrew Forgotch, a front desk attendant said that Alam checked into the motel on Tuesday, paid with cash and used a Virginia license. (ABC27 and LNP|LancasterOnline are media partners).

Front desk attendant at Penn Amish Motel tells me Zachary Alam checked in on Tuesday and paid with cash and that the ID Alam used said he was from Virginia. https://t.co/xIHfMsFp2m pic.twitter.com/J6qF71tzo5 — Andrew Forgotch (@AndrewABC27) February 2, 2021

Alam was seen on surveillance footage entering the Capitol at about 2:17 p.m. on Jan. 6, not long after the building was initially breached by pro-Trump rioters, wearing a black and tan fur-lined hat and a backpack, the FBI says. Alam “appeared agitated” as he and other rioters forced their way past Capitol Police inside the Main Door Hall, where he got close to an officer’s face.

Over the weekend, FBI Philadelphia agents and partners made two arrests in connection with the January 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol. Ryan Samsel, 37, was taken into custody in Bristol, PA, and Zachary Alam, 29, in Denver, PA. Case info: https://t.co/4TxsRyVGHH @FBIWFO @USAO_DC — FBI Philadelphia (@FBIPhiladelphia) February 1, 2021

Surveillance footage shows a “large, aggressive crowd” that included Alam attempting to break down a door to the Speaker’s Lobby that was barricaded with chairs, leading to a hallway that connects to the House of Representatives chambers, according to the criminal complaint. Alam was seen punching the glass panels to the door immediately behind the three officers that were guarding it, causing the glass to splinter.

Alam pushed his body against one of the officers guarding the Speaker’s Lobby door as the crowd began shouting obscenities at police, the FBI says. Alam then began kicking the glass panels to the door before hitting the door with a helmet, shattering the window.

A 35-year-old woman, Ashli Babbitt, was later shot by police while attempting to climb through the same broken window, the FBI says.

The FBI began reaching out to the public for help in identifying Alam on Jan. 12, according to the criminal complaint. Two days later, an anonymous tip to the FBI National Threat Operation Center identified Alam, providing investigators a description of a tattoo on Alam’s arm that read “$250k in 2020” that matched images seen during the insurrection, among other identifiers.

The tipster later told investigators that Alam had called them using a different phone number and said “that he was sorry for what he had done at the U.S. Capitol but he was not going to turn himself into authorities because he did not want to go to jail again,” according to the criminal complaint.

Alam had been contacting relatives for a place to hide from the FBI, according to the criminal complaint.