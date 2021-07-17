A box truck’s faulty brake system led to a crash in downtown Lititz last week that resulted in power outages and traffic delays, according to Lititz Borough police.

The box-style truck struck a passenger sedan which was sitting along the curb at South Broad Street and Juniper Lane around 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, police said in a news release. The box truck then continued moving forward until it struck a utility pole and tree.

A transformer mounted on top of the utility pole fell onto the cab of the box truck as a result of the crash, police said.

About 60 customers were left without power for hours following the crash, according to a PPL outage map.

Crash investigators determined that the prime factor contributing to the crash was a brake system failure in the box truck. No traffic citations were filed due to the crash being caused by a vehicle failure.

The box truck’s driver was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the sedan was uninjured.