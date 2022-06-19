In celebrating Father's Day today, we asked readers to tell us about their fathers, or about important father figures in their lives.

We asked, in 100 words or less, to tell us what you've learned.

Below is a selection of submissions:

"My father taught me many wonderful lessons over the years. He forever emphasized the value of an education - and that learning never stops. He taught me to put in extra effort in anything I choose to do. He taught me to be patient, persistent, positive and respectful. Finally, he taught me that often asking the right questions is as important (often more important) than whatever answer we may uncover."

Bryson Velletri, Landisville

"From my father: Shake a man's hand firm and look into his eyes. From my father-in-law: He was a carpenter; measure twice and cut once. I wish they were still with us."

Jeff Thomas Corcoran, Lancaster

"My dad has taught me so many very valuable lessons in life. He taught me these lessons not by words, but by leading by example. He has taught me to always take care of those who cannot take care of themselves. Give of your time and talents to your community and church. Always put others' needs first. Family is very important. Stand up for what you believe. Happiness isn’t found in material things; it is found in your heart and by helping others."

Kelly Mohr Heisey, Bainbridge

"My dad taught me the importance of integrity. From his time as a submarine officer in the U.S. Navy, starting his own business, volunteering with our church and always supporting his family, my Dad has always been a role model of how to be a hardworking, honest and moral person in all aspects of his life. I love you, Dad — happy Father’s Day!"

Alissa Kontanis, Lancaster

"My dad loved being outdoors and planted both flower and vegetable gardens. I'd follow him around in the yard, and he'd show me which insects were helpful to plants. He taught my siblings and me to care about the earth: to always leave public places, such as parks and playgrounds, better than we found them; to pick up litter; to conserve energy and use water sparingly; to feed the birds and provide them with water. He demonstrated ways to reuse, recycle, and repurpose before it was a universal tagline. That was part of his legacy to us, so I have tried to cultivate my connection with the natural world in honor of his memory."

Kim Klugh, Lancaster "My father showed me how to lead, endure and appreciate others. When I was in high school, he suffered a spinal cord injury. In the nearly two decades that followed, he’s quietly and steadily persevered, working harder than anyone I know, never once even showing a glimpse of defeat. Through it all, he just continued sharing compassion and generosity for everyone but himself. I’ll forever be trying to fill the literal and figurative footprints he’s left behind - and pass on his spirit and grit to the next generation. Thanks, Dad." Luke Walmer, Lititz

"I learned that being there matters. Kids need their fathers growing up, and mine taught me that the hard way. He also taught me that my mom is the greatest mom in the world."

Carly Bunty, Lancaster

"You can never have too many friends."

Daryl Cromwell, Lancaster

"My father was obsessed by engines. He drove many vehicles, in multiple capacities. When he manned the wheel of a firetruck as a volunteer, I saw selflessness in action. As a chauffeur for me and my friends at all hours, there was love. As a race car driver of tremendous popularity, I observed humbleness and gratitude. His unique invention designed to plow snow taught me resourcefulness and self sufficiency. 1965 Mustangs salvaged and restored were a lesson in determination and devotion. Compassion and a sense of community were shown by assisting disabled motorists by the side of the road. My father was a man driven by integrity. My dad,my hero.

Betz Bender Walters, Rohrerstown

THE REASON

Clarence smelled, or to be more

precise, he stank. His rarely washed

clothing could not disguise a body odor

that assaulted anyone within five paces.

Which is why my mother simply

could not understand why my dad

chose, every Sunday, to sit next to him.

“The man reeks to high heaven,”

I overheard her tell him. “You could

sit anywhere in church. For heaven’s

sake, why there of all places?"

He didn’t answer right away.

And then, in a quiet voice, Dad did.

“I guess,” he said, “because no one else will.”

Ken Gibble, Lititz