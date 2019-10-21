Two Lancaster men are charged with a weapons violation and theft and police are investigating other accusations against them, according to Lancaster city police.
Police identified the men as Antoine Burrell, 43, of the first block of South Ann Street, and his son, Jamal Burrell, 21, of the 100 block of North Plum Street.
Police said a woman reported early Monday that two males had robbed and assaulted her boyfriend and had held them at gunpoint during the day Sunday, and described where she believed they were.
Police found the Burrells in a black Chevrolet Cruze, with a semi-automatic pistol that had been reported stolen to Ephrata police, they said.
Both Burrells were charged with receiving stolen property and firearms not to be carried without a license, police said, and Jamal Burrell was charged as a fugitive from justice on a warrant from Delaware.
The assault and unlawful restraint reports are being investigated, police said.