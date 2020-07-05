A father and son have been charged in a shooting that sent four men to the hospital early Sunday morning, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said.

Mark A. Ivie Jr., 20, opened fire on six men and injured four, the district attorney’s office said, using a gun provided by his father, Mark A. Ivie Sr., 43.

The district attorney’s office did not provide information on the extent of the injuries of those wounded in the shooting.

The shooting broke out near the Ivies’ home in the first block of Blackberry Lane in Ephrata Township around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Ivie Jr. got in a fight with one of the men before his father handed him the rifle, the district attorney’s office said. Ivie Jr. opened fire in close proximity to the six men.

Ivie Jr. was acquainted with “at least some of the males he opened fire upon,” the district attorney's office said, and a previous incident led to the dispute on Blackberry Lane.

Ephrata police filed charges Sunday evening, with approval from First Deputy District Attorney Travis S. Anderson.

Ivie Jr. is charged with six counts of attempted homicide, six counts of aggravated assault and six counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. His father is charged with six counts of aggravated assault and six counts of conspiracy to commit those crimes.

Ivie Sr. is also charged with a misdemeanor assault for beating a man in the group who was not injured in the shooting.

The Ivies were arraigned by District Judge Denise Commins around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Ivie Jr.’s bail was set at $1 million, and Ivie Sr.’s was set at $750,000. Neither posted bail immediately, the district attorney’s office said.