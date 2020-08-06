Two police officers were assaulted Wednesday evening and now police are looking for more information.

Quarryville Borough police charged Andrew Goslin, 36, of New Providence, after they say he assaulted two officers and placed one in a choke hold.

Police were called to the 300 block of West Fourth Street for a report of a man chasing a woman in the parking lots of Rite Aid and Good's Store. When police arrived, two juvenile boys were seen quickly approaching a van. When an officer attempted to gather information on the reported incident, the mother of the boys was resistant and did not cooperate, according to police.

Then, the older of the two boys began assaulting the officer, police said, and was placed into custody.

The father of the boys, identified by police as Goslin, pulled into the parking log and almost struck an officer from another jurisdiction who arrived as backup, police said.

Police said Goslin "aggressively approached" the Quarryville officer. That's when Goslin began assaulting the officers, police said.

The officers attempted to stun Goslin with a Taser, but a family member intervened. Goslin made a dash for his vehicle, which had a loaded AR-15 inside of it, police said.

Goslin was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault of a police officer, strangulation, resisting arrest, rioting, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Goslin is currently at Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

A crowd formed during the incident, and police believe someone may have caught it on tape. Anyone with information or video is asked to call Quarryville Borough police at 717-786-3121 ext. 318.

Goslin was convicted of bringing a pocketknife to his son's elementary school in 2015, according to LNP | LancasterOnline records. Goslin appealed his conviction and said his knife had a lawful purpose because he is a carpenter.

It was the first time a state appellate court had to interpret the language of "lawful purpose."

State law says a weapon is permitted on school property if it "is possessed and used in conjunction with a lawful supervised school activity or course or is possessed for other lawful purpose."

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered a new trial for Goslin in 2017, and the following day the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said it planned on dismissing the charge.

