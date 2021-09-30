Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the results of an autopsy performed Friday morning at the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

A 31-one-year-old Mount Joy man who once served a short stint as a state trooper used a crossbow to kill his father Wednesday night before barricading himself in a room and committing suicide, according to Northwest Regional Police.

Wesley S. Frey Jr. shot the father with whom he shared a name, 61-year-old Wesley S. “Big Wes” Frey, around 8:49 p.m. inside their home in the 1200 block of Wissler Lane, a relatively short road that leads to a cul-de-sac behind JB Hostetter and Sons' hardware store, police said.

Northwest Regional police officers, called by a family member who witnessed the shooting and escaped to a neighbor’s house, looked through the back window and found Frey Sr. lying on the floor with an arrow in his chest. Frey Jr. had barricaded himself in an upstairs bedroom, the family member told police.

Officers forced their way inside the house through a back door to find Frey Sr. dead, then made multiple attempts to contact Frey Jr., police said. They forced their way past the upstairs door he had barricaded with furniture to find him dead.

Autopsies for Frey and Frey Jr. were held Friday morning. Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Frey Sr. died as a result of a crossbow injury to the chest, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide. Frey Jr.'s death was due to a "sharp force trauma" to the neck, and the manner of death was ruled a suicide, Diamantoni said.

Shared love of racing

Frey Sr. was a machinist at Micro Facture, a Mountville-based manufacturing business, according to a post on the business’ Facebook page. He started at 17 years old and worked there for 44 years. “Big Wes,” the post read, was a master of his craft and an invaluable mentor.

“Wes will always be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his family, his love for racing, his skill with a lathe, and his great sense of humor that made working with him an honor,” the post read. Micro Facture declined to comment when a reporter contacted the business Thursday.

Frey Sr. was a “gentle giant” who would “give you the shirt off his back if you needed it,” Michael McDonald said Thursday of Frey Sr., who had been his friend for 56 years.

The Frey family took McDonald to his first sprint car race when McDonald was 10 years old. They both wanted to be race car drivers; McDonald eventually settled on driving a school bus for Shultz Transportation. The men bonded over racing through trips to speedways across the country.

In August, they took a road trip to Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County with a few other friends.

“There’s no bigger feeling than going to a racetrack and hearing the roar of those engines and smelling the fuel,” said McDonald, 65, of Millersville. “It’s almost an addiction; it really is.”

In May 2020, Frey and McDonald raced 20 laps at BAPS Motor Speedway in York County, each driving a 1,400-pound, 900-horsepower sprint car — and each checking off a bucket-list item.

“They kept telling us to calm down,” McDonald said with a laugh.

Frey Sr. was involved at church and happily married to his wife, Jodi Frey, who also couldn’t be reached Thursday, McDonald said.

Frey Jr. had been a Pennsylvania State Police trooper for six months in 2018, according to state police director of communications Cpl. Brent Miller. He enlisted with the state police in 2017 and graduated in March 2018 with the 151st cadet class, Miller said. Frey Jr. resigned that September.

County records show Frey Jr. married Jenilee Alleman in January 2015. Alleman could not be reached Thursday.

Along with Northwest Regional police, officers from Susquehanna Regional police, Manheim Borough police, Mount Joy Borough police and the state police helped secure the perimeter of the home and notify neighbors to stay inside after the killings, the second murder-suicide this year in Northwest Regional Police's jurisdiction.

On June 1, police were called to the 100 block of Waldheim Road for a home explosion where a husband and wife were found dead. Police ruled the explosion a murder-suicide after an investigation showed that David Preston, 63, killed his wife, Victoria Preston, 60, with prescription drugs before setting their home on fire. Preston died from “extensive smoke and thermal injuries, both internal and external,” police said at the time.