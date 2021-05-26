The father of two Mount Joy siblings who were killed in a fiery crash in East Petersburg on Saturday night said he believes his children’s deaths could have been avoided if the traffic light at the intersection where they were struck by a tractor-trailer had a longer delay before changing colors.

“A three second delay would have saved my children,” said Len Kasper, 43.

Kasper noted that the traffic light at Graystone Road and Main Street (Route 72), where his daughter Brandie, 21, and son Lenny, 18, were struck by a car-hauling tractor-trailer, is an instant light, without a delay before the signal for north and southbound traffic switches on for east and westbound traffic.

“It absolutely is mind-blowing that with the amount of large vehicle traffic through there that you wouldn’t have a three second delay on that light,” he said. “I don’t get it.”

Trucks headed south along Route 72 through the intersection repeatedly blow through the light, unable to lower their speed in time from the 45 mph zone they come from to the 25 mph zone at the bend just before where the traffic light is located, Kasper said. Drivers headed east or west along Graystone Road getting an instant green light may start driving without seeing oncoming vehicles.

Kasper also cited social media comments on news articles about the crash that described frequently blown red lights and close calls at the same intersection.

“Those trucks don’t stop on a dime. They just don’t,” Leonard said. “If they get a yellow and it goes really quick to red, and they’re still coming at the light, they can’t just lock up their brakes coming around that corner.”

Kasper and his wife Kathy, 43, returned to the intersection on Monday, “just to try to make sense of the scene,” he said.

“While we were sitting there, right where my daughter and son would have been coming from, one of those car haulers came flying through there,” he said. “It had to have been going 50 mph in a 25 mph zone. It’s just senseless, and people see them blowing through there all the time.”

“That light has got to get changed,” he added.

Kasper and his family plan on pressuring local leaders to make changes to the traffic light to make sure no one has to deal with the grief they’re going through now – or the fate that his children experienced.

“There’s people that have been in the fire department for years that have said (the crash) was the most gruesome thing they’ve ever seen,” Kasper said. “It’s awful. We’ve got to get that light fixed.”

The Kasper family was on their way home from work at around 9 p.m. when Brandie, who preferred to take backroads, told Kasper that she and Lenny would be taking a slower route back home.

Kasper and Kathy arrived home expecting the children to arrive just a few minutes later, but began worrying after nearly half an hour passed without a sign of the two.

“My kids were amazing kids,” Kasper said. “They would never deviate from the plan without calling us or letting us know.”

Texts to Brandie and Lenny went unanswered, and calls to their phones went straight to voicemail.

Kasper and Kathy called Brandie’s phone 17 times, with each call going unanswered.

“Finally I had a horrible, sinking feeling,” Kasper said. “I looked on the Lancaster incident network, just praying that there was nothing out there, and I saw that there was a lot of calls out for an accident in East Petersburg.”

The two drove out to the crash, hoping their children weren’t involved. When they arrived, they were met by a police officer who was able to help them identify Lenny’s white Ford Ranger, which had been t-boned in the intersection by a car transporter, causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

First responders found Brandie and Lenny dead at the scene.

Kasper said some facts about the crash remain to be uncovered by investigators, though he added that “we think we have an idea of what happened.”

Kasper said he could not comment further on the incident, citing the ongoing police investigation.

An autopsy on Monday showed that the siblings died from thermal burns and smoke inhalation, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, who ruled their deaths accidental.

Kasper said his children were caring and charitable individuals who loved animals.

“These are two of the most amazing children you’d ever meet,” he said. “They’d never been in trouble once in their lives. They were straight-A students and hard workers. They were wonderful, wonderful children, and I just can’t even imagine why they would be taken away from us like this in such an awful, awful manner.”

The tight-knit family has been devastated by Brandie and Lenny’s deaths.

“I don’t even know how to move on from here,” Kasper said. “I don’t know how to live my own life anymore without these two.”

“I just can’t make sense out of it all,” he added.

Brandie was described as having a magnetic personality and a genuine joy for being around others.

“When she walks in the room, everybody knows she’s there,” her father said.

Kasper said he’s received an outpouring of support from people who knew Brandie, including people who only met her briefly when she worked at Wegman’s for three months several years ago.

“Everybody says the same thing: she had an absolutely amazing personality,” he said.

She was also a “massive animal lover” who worked as a vet tech at Pine Creek Animal Hospital in Sadsbury Township and also had a dog, a yorkie-dachshund mix named Schatzi – German for “sweetheart.”

Brandie began her veterinary career in high school, taking a position as an intern at Harrisburg Pike Animal Hospital in East Hempfield Township. The full-time student at YTI Career Institute was on pace to graduate in July with her vet tech certifications to continue expanding her career.

“She’d have an hour and 45 minute round trip for work, come home and do three hours of school work at night and still make straight A’s and taking care of everybody,” Kasper said. “She was amazing.”

Lenny was described as a fun-loving person who enjoyed fishing and a straight-A student with a charitable personality who loved others.

“He’s never been in a fight with anybody once in his life,” Kasper said. “I never, ever had to punish him. Eighteen years with this boy and I never had to get after him or speak up to him.”

He was also a loving and dutiful son, often helping out with chores around the house or the family’s business without being asked.

“I haven’t mowed my lawn in almost two years because every time I would come home from work the lawn was mowed, the garbage was taken out and he did the dishes for his mother,” Kasper said. “He took care of things around here and we’d never have to ask him to.”

Lenny loved cars and hotrods, and enjoyed attending car shows and races with others, especially dirt races at Grandview Speedway.

“He couldn’t even walk when he started collecting matchbox cars,” Kasper said.

When he was 14, Lenny saved up enough money to purchase a 1984 Monte Carlo SS, which he and Kasper had been working on restoring for the past three and a half years. They had just a few more repairs to complete before the car would be ready this summer.

“He was so excited to have that car done before this summer,”

The Hempfield High School senior worked for the family business, Kasper’s Buy, Sell & Consign, in Strasburg Township.

Lenny would have graduated from high school on Tuesday. The school will still provide Kasper’s family with his diploma, with his older sister Morgan, 23, walking in his place.

He planned on attending welding school after he graduated with a goal of eventually owning his own welding business while also still working at the family store on the side.

The Kasper family is planning a private funeral service for the siblings on next week, though plans are in the works to honor the two later in June with a public event Kasper said they both would have loved: a car rally.

Coping with Brandie and Lenny’s loss has been a minute-by-minute process for everyone, Kasper said.

“It’s been awful for all of us,” he said. “I can’t even explain to you what it’s like when two out of your three kids are taken away in a split second.”

“It’s something nobody should have to feel.”

Kasper said he strived to make his children better than he is, and “they exceeded everything that I ever dreamed for them.”

“I just want the world to know that these are two of the most amazing children that have ever walked this earth,” he added. “They were going to do some very big things. Everyone was going to know who these kids were.”