The father of a Lancaster man who committed suicide in state prison filed a lawsuit against the prison's administration and staff, according to a complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Joseph McQuaid, of Lancaster, filed the civil action lawsuit against the State Correctional Institution of Camp Hill's superintendent Laurel Harry, correctional officers and medial specialists, claiming gross negligence that resulted in his son's death.

McQuaid's son, Dominic Ingle, was 24 when he hanged himself in his cell at the state prison on December 4, 2019, according to a press release by McQuaid's lawyer Peter Greiner. Ingle died 11 days later from injuries.

Greiner is an attorney with the Philadelphia-based law firm Zarwin Baum.

In the 41-page complaint, McQuaid claims that his son's struggles with mental illness were well-documented and that the prison staff ignored signs that Ingle would commit suicide.

The complaint also claims that Ingle's suicide is part of a larger epidemic in Pennsylvania state prisons.

Ingle was institutionalized in mental health facilities, juvenile detention and county prison for much of his life before he was sent to the Camp Hill prison in March 2017 for a 3 to 6 year sentence for aggravated assault, according to the complaint. He was paroled In August 2019 after being transferred to another state prison in Clearfield County.

Ingle was arrested two months later after being accused of abusing his girlfriend which ended in a "no-contact order" or "stay-away order," which was a violation of his parole, according to the complaint. Days before being sent to prison again, he was hospitalized in York for trying to commit suicide by stabbing himself with a knife in his stomach and neck.

Two months later, he committed suicide in his cell, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit details Ingle's return to state prison and his moves from a personal observation cell to special observation unit to residential treatment unit, where he shared a cell with another inmate.

During the two months leading up to his suicide, he was put on different medication to treat depression, bipolar disorder and manic episodes, according to the complaint.

On November 25, 2019, Ingle's cellmate told prison staff that Ingle tried to commit suicide by tying a sheet to the ceiling and hanging himself, but the sheet broke, according to the complaint. Prison staff was also alerted after Ingle's girlfriend said he was suicidal in phone calls, which were allowed by the prison despite the no-contact order.

"Despite the evidence of Ingle’s suicide attempt in his cell, and knowing full well of his mental health issues and recent suicide attempts, neither Sgt. Fletcher nor any correctional officer sought an assessment of Ingle’s mental health status or suicide risk," the complaint says.

The day Ingle committed suicide, prison staff was again alerted by his girlfriend, warning that Ingle had said he would kill himself, according to the complaint. When Ingle was made aware of his girlfriend's warning to the prison, he "denied he was suicidal and blamed everything on his girlfriend and their 'toxic relationship.'"

Ingle was found hanging in his cell by his cellmate approximately five hours later.

"It was the negligence and wanton and reckless failures of all of the defendants, who were charged with protecting and caring for the mental and physical well-being of Dominic Ingle, a seriously mentally-ill inmate in their facility that demonstrated on numerous occasions that he was an immediate threat to himself, that led to Ingle’s tragic and preventable suicide," the complaint says.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, according to the release.