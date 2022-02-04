The father of an Ephrata man sentenced to prison for shooting four people following an argument over Snapchat on July 4, 2020, has also been sentenced to time behind bars.

Mark Ivie Sr., 44, of Ephrata Township, pleaded no contest to a felony charge of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of simple assault, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. The plea was part of a deal with the prosecution.

In a no-contest plea, a defendant does not admit guilt, but concedes prosecutors have enough evidence to convict; it's the same as a conviction.

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced Ivie Sr. on Wednesday to 3-and-a-half to 7 years in prison. He must report to Lancaster County Prison on May 4.

In December, Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro sentenced 21-year-old Mark Ivie Jr. to 24 to 50 years in prison. Mark Ivie Jr. was with his father when six unarmed people showed up to the Ivies' Blackberry Lane residence at 1:30 a.m. on July 5, 2020.

The district attorney's office said that Mark Ivie Jr. gave one of the people − a former coworker − his address so that the two could have a fist fight after an argument over a music video that appeared on Snapchat story.

Ivie Jr. was critical of the music video, the district attorney's office said.

The man and five other friends who were at a Fourth of July cookout together went to the address, meeting Mark Ivie Jr. and Mark Ivie Sr., who was holding an AR-15 rifle, the district attorney's office said.

Ivie Jr. and his former coworker began fighting and eventually the two went to the ground, according to the district attorney's office. When the pair got back to their feet, Mark Ivie Sr. handed his son the gun and threw a punch toward a man.

Mark Ivie Jr. "immediately" began shooting, the district attorney's office said.

He fired 14 shots, striking four of the men, according to the district attorney's office. Two other bullets went into nearby homes.

A neighboring home caught the incident on a surveillance system, showing Ivie Jr. "maneuvering around a truck to continue firing" after the men were running away, the district attorney's office said.

Along with his prison sentence, Mark Ivie Sr. relinquished the AR-15 used in the shooting and is prohibited from owning firearms. He also must pay $81,000 in restitution.