A Peach Bottom man was charged Thursday with endangering the welfare of a child after his 5-year-old son’s foot was “traumatically amputated” in a corn auger on Nov. 4, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Joe Stoltzfus, 34, told police his son was inside the machinery on a farm in Little Britain Township to help push corn down through the wagon’s opening, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The child’s clothing was caught in the auger and it began to pull him through.

Stoltzfus said he turned away and didn’t realize what happened until he heard his son yelling, according to police.

The child’s foot was cut and almost detached when Stoltzfus was able to get to him after shutting off the machine, police said. The boy’s femur was also broke.

The boy was flown to a Delaware hospital for children’s emergencies, police said.

The farm equipment is “dangerous, especially while not properly supervised,” police said.