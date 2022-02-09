A bus carrying students from Mount Calvary Christian School in Elizabethtown was hit by a suspect in a fatal Dauphin County shooting on Wednesday morning.

The bus was carrying eight students and was hit by the suspect on Route 230 in Londonderry Township, Dauphin County, according to a news release from Superintendent Jared Griest. No injuries were reported among the students, though police told PennLive an officer was injured.

"The students are residents of Lower Dauphin School District and were being transported by the home district's bus contractor, Rohrer Bus," Griest wrote in the release.

The students and bus driver were checked at the scene by South Central EMS and a school nurse from nearby Londonderry Elementary School.

The crash followed a double-fatal shooting that police say happened in Harrisburg shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday. Three other people were also injured.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, then fled the scene, led police on a chase and crashed. Officers used a spike strip across the road to stop the suspect’s vehicle, police told PennLive. The suspect's name has not been released, and it wasn't clear if they were injured.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan Ammerman said the bus was carrying students who attend Mount Calvary Christian School. She said all of the students were able to safely exit the bus and were later transported to their school.

