A 14-year-old Leola boy shot and killed a Lancaster man Wednesday in the city's southwest neighborhood after planning to rob him with an 18-year-old, who he threatened into helping him, the older teen told Lancaster police.

Jomar Santos, 14, and Jayziah Echevarria, 18, of the 900 block of North Lime Street, Lancaster, are each charged with homicide, reckless endangerment and related crimes in the death of Johan Parra, 31, of the 500 block of North Queen Street, who was shot as he sat in the driver’s seat of his Toyota Camry parked in the 400 block of St. Joseph Street about 11:53 a.m. Wednesday.

Under Pennsylvania law, homicide is automatically treated as an adult crime. Santos is among the youngest people charged with homicide in Lancaster County.

Lancaster Police Chief Richard Mendez said the shooting “was not random,” but said he “can’t say what their exact relationship was at this time.”

In charging documents, police said they looked at video from multiple Lancaster Safety Coalition cameras and saw Santos and Echevarria pointing guns in the area of the shooting, then running into nearby 520 West Vine St., where they were later taken into custody.

“Cameras in the area were crucial in this investigation, as was the rapid response from the police bureau and the community members that stepped up as well,” said Mendez.

According to an affidavit of probable cause for Echevarria, he told officers Santos asked him to commit a robbery with him and put a gun to his stomach saying if he did not help him “it will be bad for you.”

Echevarria told police Santos gave him two BB guns and told him to cover him while he did the robbery. Echevarria said he heard a gunshot and he and Santos both began running and Santos told him he shot Parra.

Zakary Hornberger told police he was sitting in the front passenger seat with Parra when he saw two people walking near the car, but looked down when he heard gunshots. He said he ran and turned to see Parra crawling out of the car and collapsing.

LNP | LancasterOnline could not locate Santos’ affidavit of probable cause, but Mendez said it was largely the same. A mugshot for Echevarria was released on Wednesday, but Santos’ photo had not been released as of late Thursday afternoon. Requests for a copy were not answered.

Parra was dead when police arrived, shot once in the upper torso.

Following the shooting, numerous police ordered people out of 520 West Vine and they and the county Special Emergency Response Team maintained a heavy presence around the house in the Cabbage Hill neighborhood until around 5:30 p.m. Police ordered anyone in the house to come out and eventually, a K9 was sent in.

Witnesses said they saw several people come out of the house shortly after the shooting.

Mendez said Echevarria and Santos “were taken into custody a couple hours after the shooting.” He said police were careful and methodical in clearing the building where the two men were taken into custody.

“Numerous persons were removed from the residence and officers had to safely enter to clear it. We have procedures and laws we have to follow and this isn’t always an immediate thing,” Mendez said.

Parra was awaiting trial in county court for 16 charges related to a May 2022 incident where police said he shot at three people in the 500 block of North Lime Street.

Community voices

Tom Scheuchenzuber, who lives near 520 W. Vine, said he saw two young men around the house and neighborhood Wednesday morning he believes could have been the suspects. Scheuchenzuber watched the standoff from his home that afternoon and said an officer told him the suspects were not inside the building, indicating they had been arrested earlier.

The second floor of the residence’s mailbox lists Ashley Nunnally as an occupant; the first floor is labeled for Blanca Feliciano and Lazaro Salazar. A door knock at the building entrance was not answered, and police provided no information about any known connection between the residents of the building and the victim or the two people arrested.

A young man who lives at the Lancaster city residence listed for Echevarria on North Lime Street said he doesn’t know what happened on Wednesday and declined further comment.

Friends and family of Parra set up a memorial at the site of the shooting, placing flowers, candles and notes for him.

A neighborhood social media page said residents are planning an event for sometime next week to bring people together to discuss what happened and connect over the tragedy.

Anyone with information about Wednesday’s shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. Thomas Ginder at 717-735-3345.