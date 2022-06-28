Investigators from East Lampeter Township Police have released information about a weekend crash in which a Conestoga Valley High School football player died, one of two student deaths on the same day.

Officers responded at 12:13 a.m. Saturday, June 25, to the 500 block of Willow Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Officers arrived to find a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe on its passenger side in a field at 521 Willow Road, police said in a news release issued Tuesday night.

Officers determined from physical evidence at the scene that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Willow Road when it left east side of the roadway just north of the intersection with Forry Road, police said. The vehicle then rolled several times before coming to a rest in the field.

An 18-year-old girl from Ronks was taken from the scene to a local hospital with injuries, police said. Officers also found a deceased teenage boy at the scene.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office, responding Tuesday to a request for information that is a matter of public record pursuant to Pennsylvania's Right to Know Law, identified Tyreese Smith as the 16-year-old who died of mechanical asphyxia due to multiple traumatic injuries in the crash.

The office ruled his death accidental.

LNP | LancasterOnline previously reported that a teen died in a car crash at 521 Willow Road in East Lampeter Township early Saturday morning, not far from the high school; he was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m. Saturday.

While at the scene of the crash, officers were dispatched at 1:54 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Aaron Lane, just over a mile away from the crash scene. Officers found a 17-year-old boy that had died of a suicide, police said.

Smith's death was announced on Sunday by the Conestoga Valley Football Booster Club, which posted the information on Facebook. The club also said a second football player, Tyler Zook, had died as well.

The Coroner's Office, in response to a request for public information, said it pronounced Zook, 17, dead at his home in East Lampeter Township at 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

The news release from police did not specify if all of the individuals were in the vehicle during the crash. While the release did say the three were students or a recent graduate from Conestoga Valley High School, police are not releasing their names due to their age and the pending investigation.

Sean McBryan, spokesman for the Lancaster County District Attorney Office, declined to comment Tuesday, citing the active investigation.

Lancaster County's chief deputy coroner, Eric Bieber, told PennLive on Monday that Zook died in a separate incident related to the crash. Authorities have declined to elaborate.

According to 2021-22 Lancaster-Lebanon League football rosters, Zook had just finished his junior year, and Smith had finished his sophomore year.

GoFundMe fundraisers have been created for the teens’ families. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than $19,000 had been raised for Smith; the fundraiser’s goal was $15,000. A total of $15,375 was raised for Zook, surpassing the campaign's goal of $15,000.

The area where the car crashed depicted few obstacles — a straight, well-paved road with minimal blind spots. However, there are no street lights in the area for late night driving.

Near the memorial, a cornfield was disturbed with pieces of glass and a side view mirror.

A worker at a nearby business, Oscar's Pet Resort, said Willow Road is usually safe, as runners are often seen, though crashes have occurred at the intersection of Willow Road and Greenfield Road.

Reporters Jade Campos and Olivia Estright contributed to this report.