Sunday night, after the fatal police shooting of 27-year-old Ricardo Muñoz Sunday afternoon in Lancaster city, protests began and escalated throughout the night. Eight people were arrested during the protests, four of them from outside Lancaster County.

Protesters again took to the streets outside of the Lancaster Bureau of Police Station, at the corner of W. Chestnut Street and N. Market Street, to continue the demonstration Monday evening.

Watch the videos below to see the setting of Monday night's protests.

A man is arrested near the county building. Police yell at protesters to back up. pic.twitter.com/z2w4rfTwMA — Junior González (@LNPjunior) September 14, 2020

