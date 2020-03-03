A house fire that killed a mother and grandmother in West Hempfield Township last month was caused by a malfunction in the home’s electrical system, according to officials.
The Feb. 22 fire at 3141 Marietta Ave. was ruled accidental and originated in a first floor bedroom, West Hempfield Township police Sgt. Douglas Ober told LNP | LancasterOnline Tuesday.
Township and state police have closed their investigations into the fire.
Mother of three Sabine LaBarriere, 40, and her mother, Marie Dorcena, 79, died in the late-night fire, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.
LaBarriere and Dorcena died as a result of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, Diamantoni said, ruling the deaths accidental.
LaBarriere’s daughter Yanesa was injured in the blaze and taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center’s burn center in Upland, Delaware County. She was listed in critical condition on Feb. 25.
LNP | LancasterOnline reached out to Crozer-Chester Medical Center on an update to Yanesa’s condition Tuesday and did not receive a response by press time.
A GoFundMe set up for the displaced LaBarriere family has raised more than $50,000.
