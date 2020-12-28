An early morning fire in Lancaster city that led to one man's death Saturday has been ruled accidental.

Lancaster city Fire Chief Scott Little said in a news release that the Dec. 26 fire on Beaver Street "originated in the first-floor kitchen area where electric extension cords and a power strip were present."

The man killed in the fire has been identified as 33-year-old Luis Diaz-Ortiz. The fire caused $75,000 in damages, according to the release.

"The improper use of a power strip can cause safety issues, such as creating a potential electrical failure and/or a possible fire hazard," the press release said.

The Bureau of Fire reminded individuals not to connect multiple power strips together, and to instead use an extension cord when more length is needed or add additional power outlets where needed.

Lancaster city officials, including Chief Little and Mayor Danene Sorace, will also be distributing free smoke alarms to residents of the 500 block of Beaver Street.

For more information on the safe use of power strips and extension cords, please contact the Fire Marshal Division at 717-291-4869.