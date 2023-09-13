One person is reported dead after emergency teams fought an apartment building fire in the heart of Manheim Borough early Wednesday morning.

One of the 22 residents of 33 S. Main St. died on scene after firefighters accessed the second floor of the building during a fire evacuation. The fire originated in the deceased woman’s room. Manheim Borough Police say they will share more information about her once the next of kin are notified.

Firefighters responded at 5:07 a.m. for a report of fire at what was previously the longtime location of The Summy House hotel near the Manheim Animal Hospital and Shaub’s Dry Cleaning. The building was the former home of The Sink on Prussian, a restaurant that closed earlier this year.

One firefighter had to be briefly hospitalized after being overwhelmed by smoke, but was soon released and was back on scene before crews cleared out.

The fire originated on the second floor of the building and, according to Manheim Fire Chief Andrew Kirchner, was contained to that area. He said there was minimal damage to the third floor and surrounding properties.

Manheim Borough Police Chief Joseph Stauffer said the building has been condemned until the fire marshal can evaluate the property.

A dispatcher from Lancaster County Wide Communications said there are at least 27 units responding to the scene with multiple ambulances. Kirchner said 12 departments came to try to contain the fire.

Kirk Hornberger, a 68-year-old resident of the apartment building, reported that he woke up to the fire alarm going off in the hallway and smoke filling the area. He was able to escape from his second floor room but believes he lost two parakeets to the blaze.

Hornberger said he believes the wiring was old and potentially faulty in the building and said he is not sure if it was maintained well.

"It was just a matter of time," he said.

Hornberger also stated that he is now homeless due to the fire. He was told the Red Cross would help with temporary housing, but he doesn't know where he can go or what he can afford; he's jumped around two affordable housing situations in the past but has no family outside of his two parakeets who couldn't escape.

"It's going to hurt when I see them."

Stauffer said crews have not found any dead pets in their searches of the house and are optimistic that none died in the fire. He did not specify if Hornberger’s parakeets survived.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.