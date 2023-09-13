Emergency teams are fighting an apartment building fire in the heart of Manheim Borough early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to 33 S. Main St. at 5:08 a.m. for a report of fire. The building is located near the Manheim Animal Hospital and Shaub’s Dry Cleaning.

A dispatcher from Lancaster County Wide Communications said there are at least 27 units responding to the scene with multiple ambulances sent. There were no official reports of injuries as of 7:30 a.m., but the Lancaster County Coroner's Office is at the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.