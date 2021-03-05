The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office announced no charges will be filed in the December stabbing that left one man dead at a Lancaster city apartment after finding the killing was done in self-defense.

The office said in a news release Friday that a man stabbed Carlos Lopez-Perez, 55, of Lancaster, on Dec. 29 after Lopez-Perez forced his way into a South Ann Street apartment where a woman who had been in a relationship with Lopez-Perez was staying. An earlier report had given Bellefonte as his home.

The woman was staying at the unidentified man's home after reporting domestic violence by Lopez-Perez to her healthcare provider the day before.

The office cited a legal doctrine known as the Castle Doctrine — which states deadly force can be used against intruders in certain circumstances — as the basis for its determination.

The man who stabbed Lopez-Perez had called police to report that someone was breaking into his apartment shortly before 8 a.m., then called back to report the stabbing after Lopez-Perez broke into the apartment's first floor, then went to the second floor and broke through the man's bedroom door, the office said.

The man stabbed Lopez-Perez after Lopez-Perez got into the man's bedroom and the struggle continued into the hallway, where Lopez-Perez fell down the stairs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man and woman were cooperative and other witness accounts and the investigation supported their account, the office said. A folding knife fell from Lopez-Perez’ pocket when his body was being moved.