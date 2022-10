A crash on Route 222 in Manheim Township on Friday evening resulted in at least one death.

Crews responded at 5:20 p.m. to Route 222 northbound near Hunsicker Round for a crash, according to dispatch reports. The area is about 2 miles north of the Route 30 interchange.

WGAL-TV reports one vehicle was involved in the crash and that it was fatal.

Route 222 is open in both directions as of 10 p.m., according to 511PA.