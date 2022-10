A fatal crash closed a section of Route 283 in Rapho Township overnight.

The multiple-vehicle crash happened at 10:51 p.m. Saturday on Route 283 westbound on the area of South Esbenshade Road, according to dispatch reports. Crews at the scene confirmed one person dead at the scene.

Crews closed the road in the area of the crash as of 12:32 a.m., according to 511PA. Stop-and-go traffic was reported in the area.

No other details of the crash are immediately available.