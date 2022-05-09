Manheim police are investigating a fatal cash Saturday morning in Rapho Township.

A white, southbound sedan and a blue, northbound pickup crashed a little after 8 a.m. in the 2200 block of Lebanon Road (state Route 72). The driver of the sedan was unresponsive and declared dead by the coroner's office.

The driver's identity has not been released, pending investigation by the coroner's office and notification of next of kin.

The Northwest Lancaster County Crash Team, Lancaster County District Attorney's Office and the Lancaster County Coroner's Office are involved in the investigation, and first responders included Manheim Hope, Penryn and Mastersonville fire departments, fire police and Northwest EMS.

No charges have been filed.