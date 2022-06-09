A section of Lititz Pike is closed following an early morning crash involving a box truck.

Crews responded just after 4 a.m. Thursday to Lititz Pike near Golf Road for the crash, according to dispatch reports. A box truck in the area was on its side and power lines were down.

Officials with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office is on the scene but declined to comment.

An overturned box truck is still at the scene at the entrance of the Overlook Golf Course. Police, fire and PPL Electric officials are still on the scene as of 8:43 a.m.

No other information about the crash has been released by police as of 7:24 a.m.

Lititz Pike is closed in both directions between Roseville and Delp roads, according to 511PA.