A fatal crash involving a box truck closed Lititz Pike in both directions early Thursday morning.

Crews responded just after 4 a.m. Thursday to Lititz Pike near Golf Road for the crash, according to dispatch reports. A box truck in the area was on its side and power lines were down.

Officials with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office was on the scene but declined to comment.

An overturned box truck was at the scene at the entrance of the Overlook Golf Course, but has since been removed by emergency crews.

No other information about the crash has been released by police as of 10:47 a.m.

Lititz Pike was closed in both directions between Roseville and Delp roads, but has since reopened to traffic.