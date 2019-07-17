A line of severe thunderstorms downed trees and wires across Lancaster County on Wednesday evening and blew over a tractor-trailer at a New Holland business.

Lancaster County-Wide Communications also dispatched emergency responders to a report of a transformer explosion in New Holland.

According to Stefan Kuenzli, deputy chief of Garden Spot Fire Rescue, wind blew over an occupied tractor-trailer in the parking lot of Advanced Food Products on South Custer Avenue.

As that was happening, a person driving another vehicle in the parking lot was distracted by it and ran into a person in the lot. Another tractor trailer in the lot was partially blown over onto another tractor trailer.

The tractor-trailer driver and the person struck were taken to a hospital.

Firefighters were also dispatched to several reports of fires and numerous reports of debris on roadways.

More than 1,500 PPL customers throughout the county were without power as of 7:30 p.m., according to its outage map.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The storm came through the county roughly between 6:40 p.m. and shortly after 7. It came as the county was under a tornado warning and severe thunderstorm warning issued by National Weather Service.

While those watches have expired, the county remains under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. A weather service meteorologist said while there was some signs of cloud rotation, leading to the tornado warning, the weather service did not receive any reports of a tornado as of 8:30 p.m.