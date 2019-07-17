A line of severe thunderstorms downed trees and wires across Lancaster County on Wednesday evening and blew over a tractor-trailer at a New Holland business.

According to Stefan Kuenzli, deputy chief of Garden Spot Fire Rescue, wind blew over an occupied tractor-trailer in the parking lot of Advanced Food Products on South Custer Avenue.

As that was happening, a person driving another vehicle in the parking lot was distracted by it and ran into a person in the lot, according to Kuenzli. Another trailer in the lot was partially blown over onto another tractor trailer.

The tractor-trailer driver and the person struck were taken to a hospital. There were no other serious storm-related injuries or major incidents reported, according to county dispatch.

Firefighters were also dispatched to several reports of fires and numerous reports of debris on roadways.

More than 1,500 PPL customers throughout the county were without power as of 7:30 p.m., according to its outage map.

The storm came through the county roughly between 6:40 p.m. and shortly after 7. It came as the county was under a tornado warning and severe thunderstorm warning issued by National Weather Service.

While those watches have expired, the county remains under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. A weather service meteorologist said while there was some signs of cloud rotation, leading to the tornado warning, the weather service did not receive any reports of a tornado as of 8:30 p.m.