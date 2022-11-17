The Lancaster Chamber will honor Karen Martynick today for her work in the local agricultural community during her 17 years leading the Lancaster Farmland Trust. Martynick, who retired from the farmland preservation organization in January, will receive the George C. Delp Award at the Chamber’s 46th annual Agriculture Industry Banquet.

The award recognizes a Lancaster County resident or business who has made a significant contribution to the agricultural community. A county native, Delp was an agriculture industry pioneer and philanthropist who transformed the former New Holland Machine Co. – now New Holland North America – from a small-town business into an international manufacturer of farm equipment. Delp died in 2001 at 92.

More than 360 farms and 22,546 acres of farmland were preserved during Martynick’s tenure at the Trust, the Chamber said in a press release. The Chamber also said the Trust expanded into protection of soil and water resources on farms under her leadership, playing an integral role in water quality and implementation of best management practices.

“Karen’s groundbreaking work has been instrumental in the resilience of our shared landscape and our communities,” the Chamber states in the press release. “Karen’s commitment to protecting farmland has shaped our future in a very tangible way – by providing future generations with the opportunity to enjoy our farmland and the extraordinary quality of life it provides just as we do today.”

The keynote speaker for today’s banquet at Eden Resort & Suites in Manheim Township is John Piotti, president of the American Farmland Trust.