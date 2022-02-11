A total of 545 acres of Lancaster County farmland are among 1,969 acres across the state that have recently been preserved as agricultural land, protecting the space from commercial, industrial and residential development.

That’s according to officials at the state Department of Agriculture, who announced Thursday that more than $6.4 million — state, county and local dollars — had been spent to preserve 26 farms in 12 counties.

Nine of those farms are in Lancaster County, which had more individual farms preserved than any other county listed. Lancaster County also has more farms than any other Pennsylvania county.

That local preservation was possible due to multiple funders, according to department officials, who revealed $1,232,111 was provided by the state, $594,832 was provided by the county and $113,000 was provided at the local level.

Department officials provided a list of newly preserved Lancaster County farms, without specifying their locations:

A 16-acre dairy farm, known as the Wayne S. and Brenda L. Baum Farm

A 46-acre crop farm, known as the Christopher S. and Bethany G. Harnish Farm No. 1

A 48-acre crop farm, known as the Christopher S. and Bethany G. Harnish Farm No. 2

A 56-acre crop farm, known as the Galen C. Martin Farm

A 35-acre crop and livestock farm, known as the John E. & Linda M. Shenk Farm

A 37-acre dairy farm, known as the Eli L. & Sadie S. Stoltzfus Farm

A 132-acre crop and livestock farm, known as the Kenneth D. Myer Farm

An 87-acre crop and livestock farm, known as the Thomas E. & Lindsey A. Nauman Farm

An 88-acre crop and livestock farm, known as the Gerald M. & Lorene N. Nolt Farm

Farms also were preserved in Berks, Blair, Chester, Dauphin, Fayette, Lehigh, Luzerne, Mercer, Northampton, Schuylkill and York counties.

“Pennsylvania farmers face tremendous pressure to sell their valuable land to developers,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said in a statement.

Farmland is preserved when landowners sell their development rights, guarding the land against non-agricultural development.

“Farm families often sell their land at below market value to ensure that it will remain farmland,” department officials said.

According to the Thursday announcement, the state now has more than 6,000 preserved farms, totaling 608,091 acres.