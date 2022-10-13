More than 2,000 acres of farmland in 10 counties, including Lancaster County, have been preserved as agricultural land and protected from commercial, industrial and residential development.

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that the state invested nearly $7.5 million in state, county, local and nonprofit dollars to protect the 24 farms, totaling 2,046 acres.

Of those 24 farms, four are in Lancaster County:

- The Benjamin Joel and Alisha Danae Nissley Farm, Mount Joy, a 130-acre crop and livestock farm

- The Fred L. and Connie L. Ranck Farm #1, Strasburg, a 33-acre crop farm

- The Fred L. and Connie L. Ranck Farm #2, Strasburg, a 111-acre crop farm

- The Matthew K. and Kelly L. Wiker Farm, Martic Twp., a 123-acre crop farm

Farms were also preserved in Berks, Bucks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Wyoming and York counties.

“Every dollar spent protecting prime farmland from development is an investment in our economy, our environment, our quality of life, and our ability to feed Pennsylvania’s families and economy,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said in a news release. “Preserving land resources is one of the most important investments we make together, across every level of government, hand in hand with farm families investing to guard their legacy of daily hard work and sacrifice to feed us all.”

To date, the state has 6,118 preserved farms, totaling 616,713 acres, according to Thursday's announcement.