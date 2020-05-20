Sacks of spuds were stacked high in the bed of Jim Stauffer’s pickup when he arrived Monday afternoon in Lancaster city to find a crowd of locals gathered on a sidewalk off of West King Street.

They watched, with money in hand, as Stauffer climbed into the bed and tossed the sacks, one-by-one, to James Baarda, who was selling the potatoes to passersby.

Stauffer, an owner of Country Barn Farm in Manor Township, said it was unusual for his potatoes to be sold curbside. Typically, they would be packaged and sold to restaurants. But COVID-19 shutdowns have forced many of them to close.

“They used a lot of potatoes,” Stauffer said, explaining the closures have left him stuck with decreased revenue and a surplus of spuds.

Stauffer’s situation is not unique, according to Pennsylvania Farm Bureau spokesman Liam Migdail, who said he’s heard similar stories from farmers across the state.

Breakdowns in the farm-to-restaurant supply chain, Migdail said, have farmers looking for alternative ways to offload their products. When that’s not possible, they have been forced to waste crops or even euthanize animals, he said.

“It’s horrible” Migdail said. “No farmer wants to do that.”

The problem, he said, is that crops and animal products rely on a series of middlemen on their way from farms to grocery stores and restaurant counters. That includes buyers, sellers, processors, packaging material manufacturers and truckers, just to name a few, he said.

Weathering disruption

Normally, farmers can weather a single disruption, but COVID-19 has upended the system at multiple levels “almost overnight,” Migdail said.

Making matters worse, it’s not easy for restaurant suppliers to quickly transition to supplying grocery stores, he said, pointing specifically to differences in packaging.

“A grocery store is not going to sell a potato that has a weird shape, for example,” Migdail said.

Stauffer said past experiences made it clear that selling his potatoes to grocery stores wouldn’t be an option. So he recently organized a drive-in barbecue to sell hand-cut fries and leaned on friends like Baarda and Mulberry Art Studios founder April Koppenhaver, who organized the surprisingly successful West King Street sale.

That success is welcome, Stauffer said, because the virus also has meant the end of events on his farms, which is open to weddings, provides catering services and grows pick-your-own pumpkins and Christmas trees.

“We are a very diversified farm,” he said. “I thought we had a model that would survive anything.”

Looking at alternatives

The same supply chain breakdowns pushed Gordonville farmer Steve Zook to action when he learned that his friend, a local grower of restaurant-quality chickens, might have to waste some of his flock due to decreased sales to restaurants, he said.

“I was just thinking, ‘I have to do something,’” Zook said.

So he got in touch with a regional processor and arranged to purchase 40,000-pound truckloads of packaged whole chickens and breasts, selling them by the boxload directly to customers — a move Zook said cushioned his friend’s losses.

Late Monday afternoon, dozens of vehicles lined up along North New Holland Road, moving slowly into Zook’s driveway, where he and a group of children loaded boxes from a refrigerator truck into customers’ open trunks and back seats.

And Migdail said he anticipates farmers will have to continue looking at alternatives until the virus disappears, though he is hopeful the situation will normalize as related shutdowns are eased.

“It’s all about adapting to very sudden and drastic change,” he said. “I think it’s going to get better. I think it’s getting easier.”

