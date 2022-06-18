Though it’s been more than a month without a new, confirmed case of deadly avian influenza on a Lancaster County poultry farm, potentially hundreds of local bird and egg producers, most of whose flocks have never been infected, continue to face a difficult choice — one that amounts to something like a financial gamble.

They could restock birds, but doing so could forfeit relief payments from the federal government should bird flu affect them later. Or they could wait for an official “all clear” from federal and state agriculture officials, foregoing the hefty prices poultry farmers are earning in an economy increasingly affected by supply chain problems and shortages.

Both options carry financial uncertainty. Deciding on the best course of action can weigh on the county's poultry farmers, who have bills to pay, according to Chris Herr, executive vice president of PennAg Industries Association.

“They have had to have some tough conversations,” Herr said. “Some have to ask, ‘How am I going to pay my mortgage?’”

Earlier this month, Herr spoke about one local farmer, in particular, who has been unable to stock birds for weeks because his operation falls within an avian flu quarantine zone. That inaction has likely resulted in the loss of tens of thousands of dollars, Herr said.

“This is someone who didn’t even have the virus,” he said.

Many poultry operations in the northern half of the county are in that predicament thanks to the government’s response to the highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza that infected eight Lancaster County poultry flocks — a combination of duck and chicken farms, housing both egg layers and meat birds. The first case, on a farm in East Donegal Township, was confirmed April 15, and the most recent on May 10, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Regulators impose 10-kilometer, quarantine-like control areas around farms where the virus is detected. Inside those zones, restrictions on farming and moving poultry and related items are increased. That’s true until all traces of the virus are eradicated, a process that can take weeks or months.

Not yet back to normal

So far, four Lancaster County poultry farms where avian flu was found have been through that process, according to USDA. But that does not mean farmers at those sites have returned to normal operations. In fact, none of them have, state Department of Agriculture spokesperson Shannon Powers said Thursday.

“Restocking on a previously infected, quarantined farm requires additional steps beyond the release of the farm’s control area, including environmental sampling to ensure that no virus DNA is present before the farm itself is cleared,” she said.

“The final step — which no farm has completed at this point — is a signed restocking agreement between the department and the farm, which includes sampling and other requirements a farm must adhere to in restocking,” she continued.

That means all of the county’s previously infected sites remain in limbo.

Normal operations cease when a sick bird is first discovered on a farm, kicking off a response plan that begins with depopulation — the rapid killing of entire flocks to combat the further spread of the virus, which is highly contagious and lethal in poultry. Eggs also are destroyed. On infected Lancaster County farms, 3.85 million birds have been affected.

Following depopulation, there is a period of heavy cleaning and disinfecting.

"These activities include rodent control and disinfection of inside surfaces and areas like external soffits, roof vents and other entry points,” Powers said, noting that those efforts vary from site to site, each with its own farm-specific flock plan.

For those processes, typically carried out by a combination of USDA contractors and farm employees, federal regulators make compensation funding available to producers who follow rules and adhere to required planning, said Brook Duer, a staff attorney for Penn State University's Center for Agricultural and Shale Law.

Indemnity funding exists to cover losses related to depopulated birds and discarded eggs, which cannot be sold to consumers (per-product indemnity values are set by USDA, “estimated based on observable market transactions available from nationally recognized data sources”). Compensation also exists to cover at least some costs of depopulation work, carcass disposal and cleaning and disinfecting at facilities.

Aid with strings attached

Despite the indemnity and compensation programs, affected farms are still likely to face uncompensated losses, specifically when it comes to the inactivity, resulting in lost business, before farmers complete requirements that allowed them to restock.

In some cases, restrictions can persist even after an affected farmer has completed depopulation, cleaning and other requirements — but their virus-positive neighbor has not.

“Control areas overlap, so farms may still be within an active control area for another farm and subject to control area restrictions,” Powers said.

And those losses can extend beyond virus-affected properties to nearby farms, where birds have never had the flu but operations happen to fall within a control zone, experts said. Premature restocking could be seen as risky, causing them to forfeit chances of receiving compensation during a future outbreak, they said.

Powers explained it like this: “Farms in active control areas may restock if they have not had confirmed infections and have followed the requirements of the control area. But if they have a subsequently confirmed infection, they are not eligible to receive indemnity funds. So restocking for these farms carries a substantial financial risk.”

In Lancaster County, a significant number of farms fall into that category, Herr said, unable to provide an exact number. There are more than 1,600 poultry farms in the county (more than 15% of about 10,000 poultry farms across Pennsylvania), state officials said.

State lawmakers have discussed providing additional financial relief.

Just last month, USDA officials announced that U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack allocated an additional $400 million toward flu response efforts. That’s on top of $393 million previously approved in March and April.

“These funds have been used to address indemnity, diagnostics, field activities, and other emergency response costs,” USDA officials said.

That’s not just in Pennsylvania, but across the United States, where the outbreak is ongoing. As of Thursday, the virus had infected 372 domesticated backyard or commercial flocks in 36 states, affecting 40.09 million birds, according to USDA.