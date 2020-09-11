York County farmland served as a backdrop late Thursday morning, when state lawmakers gathered to make the case for passing stronger protections against what they called frivolous lawsuits targeting Pennsylvania farms.

Specifically, they hope to guard those in the agritourism industry, who carry a consistent potential for trip-and-fall type accidents that can occur when inviting the public onto working farms.

That’s the goal of House Bill 1348 — an effort spearheaded by Cumberland County Republican Rep. Barb Gleim, who spoke Thursday at Paulus Mt. Airy Orchards near Dillsburg during an event organized by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.

“Agritourism is a win-win for farmers who want to diversify their businesses and for community members who want to connect with local farms through fun activities,” the bureau’s president Rick Ebert said, advocating for the bill’s passage.

That’s also true in Lancaster County, according to George Hurst, who didn’t attempt to sugarcoat the situation on his Manheim Township farm, Oregon Dairy.

Several years of declining milk profits have resulted in reducing a one-time 500-head dairy herd by hundreds of animals and leaving just enough to supply its on-site market, he said during a Wednesday interview.

Luckily, Hurst said, he was able to lean on another revenue stream — opening his farm to paying members of the public who visit for its sunflower field, pumpkin patch and petting zoo or take part in farm tours, tractor-drawn wagon rides and corn mazes. Hurst estimated about 40,000 people visit the dairy farm every year.

At the Thursday event, farmer Karen Paulus said agritourism has opened her York County operation to many of the same opportunities. But she also provided clear examples of the risks in her pumpkin patch and orchards, where ankle-twisting “groundhog holes can pop up overnight.”

“There are vines. You can trip and fall in our pumpkin patch,” she said. “Apples on the ground bring yellow jackets and you can get stung.”

Hurst said he fears that any one of those seemingly everyday accidents could trigger a liability lawsuit and potentially a costly payout. He also worried that type of suit could make it more difficult to secure affordable liability insurance.

It’s those concerns that House Bill 1348 — the Agritourism Activity Protection Act — aims to address. And it does so by deeming agritourism activities immune to civil liability claims for certain accidental damages or injuries.

That’s true only if farmers operating agritourism operations post signs and ask customers to sign written agreements with specific language included in the proposed bill.

On Thursday, speakers made it clear the bill would not protect against suits filed for injuries or deaths caused by clearly negligent or careless behavior.

“If we do something that is negligent, then we absolutely should be held accountable on that,” Paulus said. “We want people to come and have a great time. We do everything we can to keep you happy and safe.”

Similar legislation has been a point of discussion in the state House for years, Gleim said.

Joining Gleim in York County was Philadelphia Democrat Rep. Danilo Burgos, who said the bill likely has enough bipartisan support to pass in the House and be sent to the state Senate.

The bill appears on the House members’ schedule for their Sept. 15 return to session, and a GOP spokesman said it likely will go to a vote. It is cosponsored by several Lancaster County lawmakers including Republican Reps. Keith J. Greiner, David H. Zimmerman, Steven C. Mentzer, John A. Lawrence, David S. Hickernell and Mark M. Gillen.

