A farmer’s plan to build a 40,000-bird duck barn in Colerain Township was halted Thursday evening, when two of three local zoning officials voted to deny a special exception needed to move the project toward construction.

It was a decision celebrated by dozens of local residents, who have spent the past few weeks campaigning against the duck barn, fearful that it would cause pollution and threaten quality of life.

On Thursday, J. Lloyd Kreider was the only Zoning Hearing Board member to vote in favor of granting the needed exception, with his colleagues Bob Stanley and Douglas Eaby voting to deny.

“It’s such a relief,” resident Mary Dziedzic said, referring to the decision.

However, Dziedzic — a leader in opposing the project — said she’s not celebrating yet, guessing that the farmer, Dwayne Peifer, is likely to appeal the decision.

Phone messages left for Peifer on Thursday, before and after the decision, were not returned.

Peifer had proposed the barn for construction atop farmland at Liberty Lane and Mount Eden Road in southeastern Lancaster County.

There, a planned 63-foot-wide by 640-foot-long barn would house meat birds, which he would grow as a contractor for Joe Jurgielewicz & Son Ltd., a major duck producer based in neighboring Berks County, he said last month.

Harvested ducks would mostly be sold for use in high-end restaurants in bigger cities, where demand for them is high, Peifer said last month, outlining his plan for the property in the 500 block of Mount Eden Road.

“They need ducks. They need the meat,” he said at that time.

‘Concentrated animal feeding operation’

Though the area is zoned for agricultural uses, a special exception is needed before the barn can be built because it’s deemed a “concentrated animal feeding operation,” a designation that refers to the large number of birds that would inhabit the space.

It’s that definition that has troubled residents like Becky Kleinz of Liberty Lane, who’ve been circulating articles and information about concentrated feeding operations, highlighting reports that show how related manure production can contribute to both air and water pollution.

Those potential pollutants could threaten both human and environmental health, Kleinz has said, including in a letter sent recently to local officials and lawmakers, which claims that "extremely offensive odors and dust" from a concentrated feeding operation "could be medically harmful to residents."

Peifer had said last month that he intended to follow all local, state and federal environmental regulations and seek out all required permits.

However, leaders at the nearby Chester Water Authority also issued a public letter, warning of potential threats to local water bodies, including the downstream Octoraro Reservoir — a source of drinking water for the authority’s customers in Chester and Delaware counties. Gables Run also flows just east of the proposed barn site.

An authority representative said he could not comment at Thursday’s zoning hearing where the decision was made. But Kleinz spoke up, explaining she was pleased with the outcome, especially because she wasn’t expecting a denial.

“I was pretty surprised,” she said.

Decision explained

Though there was almost no discussion prior to the decision, Stanley spoke afterward, explaining that he voted to deny the exception because he felt that Peifer and his representatives failed to submit documents that proved the operation would not be detrimental to neighbors and the surrounding area.

“It’s incomplete,” Stanley said of Peifer’s application for a special exception.

Eaby said he too was worried about the property’s proximity to Gables Run, but primarily his vote to deny stemmed from concerns about the ducks that would be housed in the barn.

“Industrial farming is inhumane for the animals,” Eaby said.

That was before criticizing local residents who he believed worried more about how the barn might impact their property values and quality of life than they did about the ducks’ wellbeing.

“All I heard is you complaining about yourself,” Eaby said, addressing the crowd gathered at the local municipal building for the hearing.

Additionally, local residents had raised concerns about increased truck traffic from deliveries and pickups to and from a completed duck barn.

Last month, Peifer said local opponents need to come to terms with the fact that they chose to live in and near an area designated for farming.

“The thing I tell people is that if we are producing a product for people to eat, there is going to be a smell,” Peifer said. “Animals produce manure. It’s part of the process.”

Farming the ducks on a portion of his 450-acre farm, he said, would create a new revenue stream to offset a downturn in the dairy industry that has threatened the profitability of his existing 220-cow dairy operation.

Also thankful the exception was denied, resident Peggy Borrelli said she wanted to make it clear that she and her peers are not anti-farming. They’re simply against the concentrated nature of Peifer’s proposal, she said.

“This is way beyond … a herd of cows,” said Borrelli of Mount Eden Road.

After the Thursday decision, the Zoning Hearing Board’s solicitor, Thomas L. Goodman said Peifer has the right to appeal the decision, and he has 30 days to do so.