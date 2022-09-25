As a scorching afternoon sun beat down on Cherry Crest Adventure Farm’s corn maze, the country-music-heavy mix of background tunes drifting over the park shifted gears to a song by The Byrds, taken from the Bible verses in Ecclesiastes.

“To everything / turn, turn, turn / there is a season / turn, turn, turn …”

A few families who had watched the 3:15 pig race — the day’s last opportunity for tiny swine to swim their way to an Oreo prize —were now in the Ronks cornfield, navigating their way through paths that form the shape of a buffalo.

“A time to plant, a time to reap … ”

Cruising adeptly among the stocks, a cheerful Cherry Crest employee tactfully gauged whether souvenir-cup-toting maze-goers would finish before the farm closed. A steam whistle blew and black smoke billowed above the tasseled wall that blocked a passing train from view.

“And a time to every purpose under Heaven.”

That’s a typical scene at one of Lancaster County’s many agri-tainment destinations which — as a map at Cherry Crest can attest — attract visitors from near and far.

Cherry Crest, on Cherry Hill Road, was No. 1 on USA Today’s 2020 list of best corn mazes. It was No. 3 in 2021. This year’s results came out Sept. 23, which was after this story went to press.

Such attention has helped facilitate growth at Cherry Crest where new features are added annually, like The Barn & Grill restaurant this year.

“The many activities at Cherry Crest … are a wonderful part of Lancaster County’s agritourism offerings during autumn,” says Joel Cliff of Discover Lancaster. “But that’s just the beginning.”

He points via email to pumpkins, farm stands and markets, ice cream stops and vineyards.

“Farm tours are a great experience this time of year, at places like Old Windmill (in Ronks) and Verdant View, as are overnight stays at one of our many working farm B&Bs such as Rocky Acre Farm or Neffdale Farm,” he says.

Verdant View B&B guests can tag along on morning chores on the Strasburg Road, Paradise, farm. Rocky Acre’s website notes which room on the Pinkerton Road, Mount Joy, property is best for guests who hope to know first if a calf is being born.

There are other places where people can journey through corn and participate in farm-themed activities similar to those at Cherry Crest. Among them: Corn Cob Acres in Mountville, Barnyard Kingdom in Manor Township and Oregon Dairy’s Manheim Township maze, which this year added a 1-acre tiny version next to its 10-acre headliner.

Those three opened this month. Cherry Crest has been open since May. Fall visits weren’t always offered, says Shelly Temple. Now chief operating officer, she was in college when her parents, Jack and Donna Coleman, first hosted a maze on the family farm.

“When they started 27 years ago, they were only open in the summer,” Temple says. “It actually took them a while to figure out fall would be the busiest season.”

If customer service at Cherry Crest reminds you of a certain food chain, it will come as no surprise that Jack Coleman years ago named Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy when asked by LNP | LancasterOnline who he admires. Jack and Donna still farm. So do their sons. Their daughters focus on the park.

Maze corn is cut for use after the park closes. It becomes 5 of the roughly 175,000 acres of feed corn harvested annually in Lancaster County, says Jeffrey Graybill, agronomy educator for the local Penn State Extension.

Aneta Zazula, who lives in Bucks County, visits Cherry Crest twice a year.

“I love that I can just let them run,” she says, as her sons climbed on tractors. Other boys, decked out in New York sports team attire, sprinted past them toward simple hammocks on a hill.

It’s somewhat surprising nobody had ever told Temple that Cherry Crest touch of a “Field of Dreams” vibe. Because it does. Sure, 60 activities from apple blasters to slides are offered. But Temple can’t pinpoint precisely why so many people come.

“Some of it probably goes back to roots. At some point in everyone’s family there was probably a farmer. Whether it was a grandparent or further back,” she says. “And sometimes, when they’re coming from a city, it’s just a change. They don’t normally see that much green grass.”