Youths exhibiting market livestock at the 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show will need to complete the national quality assurance program called Youth for the Quality Care of Animals.

“It’s universal across all major organizations,” said Ben Williamson, chairman of the Farm Show department of junior market animals.

The program is equal to the Beef Quality Assurance, Pork Quality Assurance, and the Sheep Safety and Quality Assurance.

The new requirement comes after some packers expressed an interest in purchasing animals that were handled by people with quality assurance training.

This requirement also assists youth pork producers because the National Pork Board has disbanded its youth quality assurance program, Williamson said.

This requirement is “solely for the junior market division,” he said.

Junior market exhibitors can complete their quality assurance here. The program cost is $12. 4-H exhibitors should use their 4-H online information. Once completed, their quality assurance certificate will appear on their 4-H record and they will not need to present a printed certificate during farm show check-in.