Exhibitors at the Pennsylvania Farm Show followed its normal protocols for the Pennsylvania Farm Show, in light of the death of a cull sow at a livestock market in New Holland in December 2019 that was diagnosed with a dangerous disease that can be transferred to humans.

The breeding swine have already left the show complex, since their competitions began on Thursday, and will soon be replaced by the market swine, after the pens are sterilized. This is a normal protocol that the Farm Show follows, Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Shannon Powers said.

The Department of Agriculture did not alter any of its policies, but “ramped up communication” of how to properly clean conveyances because of a Strep zoo diagnosis at the New Holland market.

The state Department of Agriculture veterinarian Kevin Brightbill warned exhibitors ahead of the Farm Show about the incident where a cull sow died at a livestock market from Strep zoo in a Dec. 27 letter.

Although rare, Strep zoo can cause severe and potentially fatal illness in humans, according to the USDA. The disease is transferred through contact with bodily fluids and drinking unpasteurized milk of infected cows.

In order to prevent a further outbreak, the Department of Agriculture required Farm Show exhibitors to clean and disinfect all conveyances and show equipment before transporting animals into and out of the facility in Harrisburg’s Farm Show Complex.

The conveyances at highest risk of harboring the bacteria are ones that hauled swine to livestock auctions and slaughter facilities, so thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting these carriages is “of utmost importance in safeguarding animal health,” Brightbill wrote.

The sow with Strep zoo (Streptococcus equi subspecies zooepidemicus), and others with similar symptoms that have since been euthanized, were associated with one Pennsylvania farm outside of Lancaster County, according to a PennAg bulletin. The farm is currently under quarantine and was selling down its livestock because it was run down and needed repairs.

The risk of spread of the disease is “relatively low,” Brightbill said in the letter.

Because of the Strep zoo diagnosis and other livestock diseases that can spread from human to animal or vice versa, the Farm Show has increased its sanitation protocols.

“The thing we’ve ramped up over the years is adding hand sanitizers,” Powers said.