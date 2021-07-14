A piece of farm equipment caught fire in Manor Township on Wednesday afternoon, setting a nearby field ablaze, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

A John Deere S680 combine harvester caught fire in a wheat field in the 300 block of Walnut Hill Road in a field at 2:05 p.m., the supervisor said. The blaze then turned into a brush fire.

Workers were harvesting wheat in the field when some of the wheat caught fire and the combine was destroyed, J. Robert Musser, an employee at Harnish Farm Services, told an LNP|LancasterOnline photographer.

Firefighters arrived to find the combine well-involved in the field, according to dispatch reports.

The combine, valued between $160,000 to $200,000, appeared to be destroyed, Musser said.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.